Bank of Montreal Can Buys 818 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,331,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $591.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. AMERCO has a one year low of $289.95 and a one year high of $657.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.84. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

