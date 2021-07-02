Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 242,391 Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.88% of Edoc Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

