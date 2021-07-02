Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

ESI opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

