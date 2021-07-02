Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.