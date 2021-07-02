Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.