Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,306,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.32 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.