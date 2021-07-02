Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.25 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of SI-BONE worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,124 shares of company stock worth $6,043,157. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

