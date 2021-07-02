Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 730.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 450,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

