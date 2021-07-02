Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 958.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Global Partners worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

