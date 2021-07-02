Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.30 Million Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 775.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Covanta worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 444.36 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

