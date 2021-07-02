Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 94,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

