Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

