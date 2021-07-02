Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of XPEL worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,326. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPEL opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

