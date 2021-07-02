Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.76% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $618,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $82.31.

