Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

NYSE AIRC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.