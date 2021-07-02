Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $124.49 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 478.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $1,057,634. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

