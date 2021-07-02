Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of The Joint worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $85.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

