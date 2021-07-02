Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

