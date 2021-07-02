Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.73 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Criteo worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

