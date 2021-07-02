Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.