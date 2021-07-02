Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1,069.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.99 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSM. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

