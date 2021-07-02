Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Xencor worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

