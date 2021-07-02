Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Westlake Chemical Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $950.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

