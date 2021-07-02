Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSPU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

