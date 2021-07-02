Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 231,202 Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TINV stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

