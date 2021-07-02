Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

VSS stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

