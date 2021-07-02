Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,868 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.