Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,995 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

