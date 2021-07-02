Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,843 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $746.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

