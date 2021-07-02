Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,997 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 450,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 262,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $101.69.

