Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,878 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.99 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

