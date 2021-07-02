Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.67 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

