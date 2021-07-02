Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

