Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 118,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.