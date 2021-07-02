Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of The Wendy’s worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

