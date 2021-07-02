Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 306,358 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of WESCO International worth $48,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

