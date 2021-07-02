Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04.

