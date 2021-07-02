Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.12% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHEF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

