Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.46 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

