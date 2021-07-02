Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Sirius XM worth $49,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.