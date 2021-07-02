Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,865 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $49,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $193.59 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

