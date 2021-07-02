Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 435 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of WD-40 worth $49,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WD-40 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $257.11 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

