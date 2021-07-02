Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

