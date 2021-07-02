Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of STAG Industrial worth $47,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

