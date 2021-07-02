Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,839 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Carvana worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $308.01 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

