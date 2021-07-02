Bank OZK Announces Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 526,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

