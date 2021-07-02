Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

