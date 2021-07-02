Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Hits $665,175.86

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003927 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $665,175.86 and $26,420.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,092.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 725,710 coins and its circulating supply is 508,290 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.