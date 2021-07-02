Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.19 ($79.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

