Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €67.19 ($79.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.02. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.